Sports

NFL-SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl on tap in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City. The Buccaneers are the first team to play the Super Bowl at home.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active. Tom Brady has both wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate, safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. as well.

The first socially distanced Super Bowl is set for 25,000 fans with 7,500 vaccinated health care workers attending the Tampa Bay-Kansas City matchup for free. Purchases are cashless, and the first rows of fans are not close to the field.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TOP 25

Franklin’s final shot sends Indiana past number-8 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa. Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight in the closing minutes. Iowa’s final pass hit the backboard, bounced toward midcourt and Jordan Bohannon’s one-handed heave also bounced off the backboard.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead No. 3 Villanova to an 84-74 victory over Georgetown. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats. Jahvon Blair scored 18 and Qudus Wahab had 17 for Georgetown.

— Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed No. 25 Drake its first loss of the season with a 74-57 romp. Drake fell to 18-1. The defeat left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams still undefeated this season. The Crusaders pulled off their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southeastern Conference postpones two

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Jazz extend NBA’s best record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 27 points and 11 assists as the red-hot Utah Jazz improved their NBA-best record with a 103-95 road win over the Indiana Pacers. The Jazz are 19-and-5, and have won 15 of their last 16.

Mitchell, who also had nine rebounds in the game, ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points. When he wasn’t driving past defenders, he was pulling up for uncontested jumpers. In the final two minutes, Mitchell banked home a runner and sank a pair of foul shots for a 100-91 lead.

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers (12-12), who have lost five of six.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler had a big second half and just missed a triple-double and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 109-103 in the opener of a home-and-home series. Butler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Julius Randle had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Bullock made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points.

— Terry Rozier had 26 points on five 3-pointers, Gordon Hayward added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 119-97. LaMelo Ball finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Hornets handed the Wizards their seventh loss in the last nine games. Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer coming in at 33.3 points per game, led Washington with 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting.

— Mikal Bridges scored 19 points, Devin Booker had 18 points and 11 assists and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Boston Celtics 100-91. Phoenix improved to 13-9 this season and has won five of its past six games. Cam Johnson added 17 points off the bench while Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and seven assists.

— De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 for their fourth straight victory. The Kings are 7-1. Lou Williams scored 23 points off the bench for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 10 rebounds playing without injured Paul George. Neither team led by more than nine points in the back-and-forth affair that featured 11 ties.

NBA-NEWS-CAVALIERS-NANCE

Cavaliers forward Nance out up to 6 weeks with broken left hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. could miss six weeks with a broken left hand. It’s a tough blow for a Cleveland team sliding after a strong start.

Nance broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during Saturday night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The loss is a setback for the Cavs, who have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season but are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Cleveland has lost three straight, five of six and will begin a five-game road trip Monday in Phoenix.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons. The deal reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

— Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday and be sidelined for an extended period. Hunter is the Hawks’ third-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flyers top Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals.

James van Riemsdyk (van-REEMZ’-dyk) added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Robert Hagg scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia’s first win in regulation in five games. Joel Farabee had two assists, and Carter Hart made 33 saves. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and had two assists for Washington.

The Capitals lost their third straight despite outshooting Philly 37-23.

In other NHL action:

— Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1. Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists. Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots. Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers. Florida became the last NHL team to lose in regulation this season.

— Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5. Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Stahl and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games. The two teams wrap up a back-to-back series on Monday night.

— Chandler Stephenson scored twice, Reilly Smith and Zach Whitecloud each scored and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3. The Golden Knights improved to 7-1-1 and moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis and Colorado in the West Division. Robin Lehner overcame a wild first period and made 29 saves, including all 11 he faced on four penalty kills.

— Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season. DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in his three games since returning from a four-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols.

MLB-METS-ALMORA

AP source: OF Albert Almora agrees to contract with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The 26-year-old Almora plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.

Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That was down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.