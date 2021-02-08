Buffalo looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

Sports

Western Michigan (4-11, 3-7) vs. Buffalo (8-6, 6-4)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. In its last six wins against the Broncos, Buffalo has won by an average of 11 points. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 91-71 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The rugged Jeenathan Williams has averaged 18.5 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulls. Josh Mballa has paired with Williams and is maintaining an average of 15 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Greg Lee, who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulls have allowed just 72.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.LOVE FOR LEE: Lee has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Western Michigan is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Buffalo has an assist on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Michigan has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense is rated 17th in the nation by scoring 81.9 points per game this season. Western Michigan has only averaged 63.7 points per game, which ranks 296th.

