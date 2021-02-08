Missouri St. looks for road win vs Illinois St.

Sports

Missouri State (11-5, 7-5) vs. Illinois State (5-14, 2-11)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its third straight win over Illinois State at Redbird Arena. Illinois State’s last win at home against the Bears came on Feb. 27, 2019.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois State’s DJ Horne has averaged 14.9 points while Antonio Reeves has put up 13.3 points. For the Bears, Isiaih Mosley has averaged 21.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mosley has had his hand in 49 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. Mosley has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois State is 0-13 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Missouri State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points and has allowed 66.3 points per game over its last three.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 5-5 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is ranked first in the MVC with an average of 71.3 possessions per game.

___

___

