Sports

SUPER BOWL

Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar – despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.

Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles’ record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 43-year-old Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.

The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild-card team to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa’s victory prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) from becoming the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04.

In other Super Bowl news:

— Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians made history by becoming the oldest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. The 68-year-old Arians bumped New England’s Bill Belichick from the top spot. Belichick was 66 when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. Arians scoffed at retirement rumors following the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over Kansas City by saying “I ain’t going anywhere. I’m coming back to try to get two and we’ll see after that.” Arians added to his impressive resume that now includes three Super Bowl rings and more proof that he’s one of the best offensive minds in league lore.

— So much for the mayor’s order requiring masks at Super Bowl parties. Throngs of mostly maskless fans took to the streets and packed sports bars across Tampa as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the hometown championship. Inside the stadium, the NFL had capped Sunday night’s crowd at less than a third of capacity. But outside, few fans seemed to care about the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing was abandoned in the streets and sports bars as fans celebrated their team’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Many ignored the executive order signed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor requiring face coverings at Super Bowl festivities.

AUSTRALIA OPEN-THE LATEST

Shapovalov edges teenage Sinner in 1st round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two of the brightest young prospects in tennis ensured the first day of the year’s first major went well past midnight.

No. 11-seeded Denis Shapovalov finally beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a marathon lasting almost four hours on Margaret Court Arena. It ended just before 1 a.m. local time. And it meant the 21-year-old Shapovalov, not accustomed to being the older player on court, avoided a first-round loss at Melbourne Park for the second straight year.

For 19-year-old Sinner, it was an early end to his fifth major and an up-and-down month Down Under. He won his second career title on Sunday, on the eve of the Australian Open.

Also at the Australia Open:

— Rafael Nadal starts his bid for a men’s-record 21st major singles title with a first-round match against Laslo Djere on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The No. 2-ranked Nadal equaled Roger Federer’s mark of 20 by winning the French Open title last October, his 13th at Roland Garros. He has been experiencing stiffness in his back that kept him on the sidelines for Spain’s ATP Cup campaign last week and restricted his movement in practice. Sofia Kenin will start a Grand Slam title defense for the first time when she gets play started on the main show court at Melbourne Park against Maddison Inglis of Australia. Kenin won the Australian title last year and reached the final of the French Open.

— The total crowd at Melbourne Park on the first day of the Australian Open hit 17,922, including day and night sessions in three divided zones. It was well down on the 64,387 fans that crammed onto the grounds on Day 1 of last year’s Australian Open, but way more than any other major since then. The state government is allowing up to 30,000 people per day into Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, which is less than 50% of capacity. But with the Australian Open starting three weeks later than usual and some still nervous about going out in crowds, it was a predictably cautious start.

KOBE BRYANT-CRASH

Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety officials are poised to announce the long-awaited conclusion of what likely caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the probable cause and any recommendations to prevent future disasters.

Bryant and the others were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County on Jan. 26, 2020. The helicopter crashed in thick fog north of Los Angeles. Officials say there was no sign of mechanical failure and they believe the crash was accidental.

F1-MERCEDES-HAMILTON

F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after signing a one-year deal.

Hamilton has won six world championship titles since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season. That has moved him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.

Part of the new deal sees Mercedes and Hamilton establish a charitable foundation in a commitment to “supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport.”