Lamar seeks revenge on Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (10-6, 7-2) vs. Lamar (4-13, 3-6)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar seeks revenge on Nicholls State after dropping the first matchup in Thibodaux. The teams last played each other on Jan. 6, when the Colonels shot 49.2 percent from the field while holding Lamar’s shooters to just 38 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Ty Gordon is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Colonels. Najee Garvin is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Avery Sullivan, who is averaging 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Cardinals have scored 67.3 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.5 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 37.5 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-12 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Lamar has an assist on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) over its past three outings while Nicholls State has assists on 47 of 93 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.7 times per game this season.

