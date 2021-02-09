Sports

KOBE BRYANT CRASH

Feds blame pilot in Kobe Bryant crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal safety officials have blamed the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on board last year on the pilot’s poor decision to fly into clouds. They say he became disoriented before the chopper plunged into a Southern California hillside.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said poor visibility because of thick fog north of Los Angeles probably led the pilot to become disoriented.

The agency’s findings came after the Jan. 26, 2020 crash unleashed worldwide grief for the retired basketball star. Pilot Ara Zobayan frequently flew Bryant. Investigators say he ignored his training and violated federal regulations.

In other NBA news:

— Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence. He was arrested for pointing a rifle at a family outside his Minnesota home last fall. Authorities say Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season. A tentative report date was set for May 26. COVID-19 precautions could require Beasley to be released on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.

NFL-CHIEFS-MAHOMES

Mahomes to have toe surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs. That likely will sideline him for the start of the offseason program but ensure he’ll be ready well before training camp.

Mahomes met with coaches and trainers a day after the Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the decision was made to have surgery later in the week, according to a person familiar with the situation.

In other NFL news:

— The longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has died. Family friend and former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and was moved to a hospice Jan. 30. Schottenheimer won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but fell short in the playoffs. He was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He coached for 21 seasons with Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego.

—The Minnesota Vikings will keep their playbook in the family with the promotion of Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator. His father, Gary Kubiak, retired last month. The decision by head coach Mike Zimmer was widely expected. Klint Kubiak will be the sixth play caller for the Vikings in six years. Klint Kubiak will turn 34 next week. He was the quarterbacks coach for the last two years. Keenan McCardell was also hired as wide receivers coach.

—Alex Tanney, who threw 15 passes in a nine-year NFL career, has retired. The Giants announced the 33-year-old quarterback’s decision on Tuesday after three seasons with the team. His only appearance for New York was in Eli Manning’s final game in 2019 and he completed one pass. After playing at Monmouth College in Illinois, Tanney entered the NFL as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. He also did stints with six other teams before signing with the Giants in May 2018.

— Sunday’s Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City had the smallest television audience for the big game since 2006. Nielsen estimated that 92 million people watched and CBS said the total audience swelled to 96.4 million when you add in people who streamed the game. It was nowhere near the 2015 record of 114.4 million viewers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten moves tournament to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten officials have decided to move next month’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis. Games will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also will be the site of this year’s Final Four. The Big Ten women’s tournament will be held the same week just a few blocks away at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Rumors had swirled for weeks that this move was coming, but the Big Ten made it official by saying the move was necessary for several reasons surrounding health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other college basketball developments:

—North Carolina basketball players and managers have apologized for not following COVID-19 guidelines during a celebratory gathering after a win at rival Duke. Social media video showed two players mingling with multiple people celebrating Saturday night’s win, but no one was wearing a mask. The video emerged Monday shortly before North Carolina’s game against Miami was called off. The players and managers say the gathering was supposed to be private but others were allowed to attend. Coach Roy Williams says the players are paying a significant price.

— Howard University has canceled the rest of its men’s basketball season almost two months since playing just its fifth game. The Washington, D.C., school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Howard went 1-4 and last played Dec. 18. Top prospect Makur Maker was limited to 23 points in 48 minutes over just two games during his freshman season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

COVID concerns force another NHL postponement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus problems continue to affect NHL teams across the United States.

The league has postponed Tuesday night’s Flyers-Capitals game in Washington because of COVID-19-related issues with Philadelphia. It’s the 34th game postponed so far this season, which is roughly a quarter of the way through.

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was added to the league’s COVID protocol list Sunday, and teammates had to take rapid tests that morning before playing the Capitals in the afternoon. That game went on as scheduled. A second Flyers player also entered COVID protocol.

Philadelphia’s upcoming games against New Jersey and Washington’s at Buffalo scheduled for Thursday and Saturday were already postponed because of breakouts on the Devils and Sabres.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-KOIVU RETIRES

Blue Jackets C Mikko Koivu retires during 16th NHL season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikko Koivu has decided to retire in the midst of his 16th NHL season.

The 37-year-old Koivu had signed a free-agent contract with Columbus before the season after 15 years in Minnesota as the Blue Jackets sought more depth at center ice. He spent the first 10 days of the season on the COVID-19 list and then had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Blue Jackets. Koivu says he hasn’t been able to get to the level of play he needed to reach to be true to himself and fair to his teammates.

In other NHL news:

—The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former rival Ron Hextall as the team’s new general manager. Hextall played goaltender for 11 seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers and later served as the team’s general manager. Hextall replaces Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. The Penguins also hired longtime NHL executive Brian Burke as the team’s director of hockey operations. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim general manager following Rutherford’s departure, will stay on staff as assistant GM.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB PROTOCOLS

MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline

NEW YORK (AP) — Players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them at ballparks must wear electronic tracing devices from the start of spring training or face discipline for violations.

The wristbands are part of upgraded health protocols agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players’ association to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sides extended last year’s experimental use of seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base at the start of extra innings. Active rosters will return to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31 and 28 for the rest of the regular season.

MLB-METS-VILLAR

AP source: Villar, Mets agree to $3.55M, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that infielder Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets.

Villar turns 30 on May 2. He adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Villar split last season between Miami and Toronto, which acquired him at the Aug. 31 trade deadline. He batted .232 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 185 at-bats.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Jordan Zimmermann believes he’s finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp. Zimmermann pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. He turns 35 in May.

—The St. Louis Cardinals have signed catcher Yadier Molina to a one-year, $9 million contract, keeping the nine-time Gold Glove winner with the only organization for which he’s played for an 18th season. The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal.

Right-hander Steve Cishek has agreed to a minor league contract with the Houston Astros and has been invited to big league spring training. The side-arm-throwing, sinkerballing reliever has a 2.78 ERA with 132 saves in 594 appearances over 11 major league seasons.

—Free agent right-hander Chris Archer has finalized a one-year, $6.5 million contract that reunites him with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 32-year-old is back with the AL champions after missing all of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

— The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Juan Lagares and utilityman Phil Gosselin to minor league deals with invitations to spring training. Lagares spent most of the past eight seasons with the New York Mets, batting .254 with 25 homers and 179 RBIs. Gosselin is joining his seventh major league organization after spending the past two seasons in Philadelphia. He is a career .261 hitter who has played every position except catcher and center field.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PGA-HAMILTON

Hamilton tests positive, pulls out of Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has tested positive for the coronavirus and has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Harrington missed the cut last week at the Phoenix Open, ending his streak of seven consecutive cuts made worldwide.

The Irishman is the fifth player this year in six PGA Tour events who had to withdraw because of a positive test. That includes Jim Herman, who tested positive in Florida and did not finish his self-isolation in time to travel to Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

In other PGA news:

— Dustin Johnson has decided to pull out of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The world’s No. 1 player is coming off a victory at the Saudi International. His manager says Johnson felt he would be better served with a week of rest at home before going to Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational and then a World Golf Championships event in Florida. Johnson has played in Saudi Arabia and Pebble Beach each of the last two years. He typically plays Pebble with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, his de facto father-in-law. Because of COVID-19, amateurs are not playing this year.

— Annika Sorenstam is returning to the LPGA Tour, at least for one tournament. The LPGA tweeted that the 50-year-old Sorenstam has committed to play the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 25-28. It will be at Lake Nona, where Sorenstam is a member. It would be her first official LPGA event since she retired in 2008.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Williams in second-round match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams continues her quest for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays her second-round match against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia.

Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final but was then sidelined for 15 months, plays her second match in the continuation of a long-awaited injury comeback against Hsieh Su-wei.

Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year, plays Caroline Garcia.

On the men’s side Novak Djokovic takes on Frances Tiafoe in what could be an early test for the defending champion. U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem faces Dominik Koepfer in the second round.

In other Tuesday action: ¬

— Rafael Nadal showed no signs of a back problem that hampered his preparation for the Australian Open. He won his first-round match against Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. The second-ranked Nadal is aiming to go one better than Roger Federer and win a men’s-record 21st men’s Grand Slam singles title.

— Top-ranked Ash Barty dominated in her first Grand Slam match in more than a year, dropping just 10 points in a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Danka Kovinic.

— Sofia Kenin’s Australian Open title defense got off to a bit of a rocky start before she righted herself and pulled out a two-set win. The 22-year-old American trailed by an early break and took about 45 minutes to actually wrest some semblance of control before eventually beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.

— American 16-year-old Coco Gauff is into the second round at the Australian Open. Gauff advanced by beating Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-3, 6-2.

— Garbiñe Muguruza has won her opening match at the Australian Open, where she reached the final last year before losing to American Sofia Kenin. Muguruza, a Spaniard seeded 14th, beat Margarita Gasparyan of Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

— American Jessica Pegula is building on her momentum from the end of last year, upsetting 12th-seeded and two-time former Australian champion Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round for the first time.

— Seventeen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was impressive in his highly anticipated Grand Slam debut match, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round.

— Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas capped the Day 2 program on Rod Laver Arena by routing French veteran Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.