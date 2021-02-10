Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Sports

Morehead State (15-6, 12-2) vs. Tennessee State (3-14, 2-12)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its 12th straight conference win against Tennessee State. Morehead State’s last OVC loss came against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 69-65 on Dec. 18, 2020. Tennessee State lost 86-72 on the road to Eastern Illinois in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State’s Devon Cooper, James Baker, Jr. and KJ Hunt, Jr. have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Freeman has connected on 22.4 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Morehead State is a perfect 13-0 when it turns the ball over 16 times or fewer. The Eagles are 2-6 when they record more than 16 turnovers. The Tennessee State defense has forced 16.9 turnovers per game in conference play and 21 per game over its last three.

STREAK SCORING: Morehead State has won its last five road games, scoring 74.2 points, while allowing 57.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morehead State defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 20th-lowest figure in the country. The Tennessee State offense has averaged just 66.1 points through 17 games (ranked 274th among Division I teams).

