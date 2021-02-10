NKU looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

Sports

Northern Kentucky (11-8, 9-5) vs. Green Bay (6-14, 6-10)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its seventh straight conference win against Green Bay. Northern Kentucky’s last Horizon loss came against the IUPUI Jaguars 65-63 on Jan. 16. Green Bay is coming off a 79-72 win over IUPUI in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Green Bay’s Amari Davis has averaged 17.7 points while PJ Pipes has put up 14 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Norse, Trevon Faulkner has averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds while Marques Warrick has put up 15.1 points.TERRIFIC TREVON: Faulkner has connected on 24.7 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-11 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has won its last four road games, scoring 81.5 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Norse have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

___

___

