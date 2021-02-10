S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs Troy

Sports

Troy (10-10, 4-6) vs. South Alabama (12-8, 6-5)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its fifth straight conference win against Troy. South Alabama’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Georgia Southern Eagles 84-75 on Jan. 22. Troy came up short in a 79-64 game at home to Georgia Southern on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jaguars have allowed just 69 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.2 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Flowers has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Troy has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. South Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 59.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) across its past three outings while Troy has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams.

