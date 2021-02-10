Sports

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Second round play starts 7p EST, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic among Wednesday’s winners

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Sofia Kenin faces Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi in the second round of the Australian Open. Top-seeded Ash Barty is aiming to continue her sparkling form when she takes on fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova. Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a men’s record 21st major title with a second-round match against American Michael Mmoh in tonight’s session.

In the first round, Serena Williams kept her bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title on track. She made only 11 unforced errors and dropped three games against Nina Stojanovic (stoy-AN’-oh-vihch).

Second-seeded Simona Halep narrowly averted an early exit, rallying from 5-2 down in the third set to beat No. 72 Ajla Tomljanovic. Naomi Osaka needed only an hour to sweep Caroline Garcia.

Eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) fended off 23-year-old American Frances Tiafoe to reach the third round, where he will play another American, No. 27-seeded Taylor Fritz. Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) saved two match points in the fourth set before rebounding to beat 29th-seeded Ugo Humbert. The mercurial Australian will meet third-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem) in the third round.

MLB-NEWS

Phillies finalize $28M, 2-year deal with Gregorius

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) have finalized a two-year, $28 million contract.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. He hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. The left-handed hitter had 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.

The Phillies also agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce, inviting both to spring training as non-roster players.

In other MLB news:

— The Minnesota Twins have finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz for what will be his 17th major league season The deal was agreed to last week, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. The 40-year-old led the Twins in home runs in both 2019 and 2020.

— Side-arming reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $3.15 million in his contract with the New York Yankees, which has both player and team options for 2022. The 38-year-old right-hander takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary setup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.

— Free agent right-hander 2018 NL All-Star Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) has signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Outfielder Adolis Garcia was designated for assignment to make room on the Rangers roster. He has a 44-42 career record and 4.33 ERA in 138 games in his big league career.

— Billy Conigliaro, the first-ever Red Sox draft pick who started out in the Boston outfield with star-crossed brother Tony and later spent years taking care of him after a heart attack, has died. He was 73. Conigliaro won a World Series ring with Oakland in 1973 and hit a career .256 with 40 home runs and 128 RBIs in five seasons.

NFL-NEWS

More Texans turnover: Team president resigns after 20 years

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team’s latest move in an offseason of upheaval. An announcement said Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston.

Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. His departure continues the Texans’ offseason turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson recently requesting a trade.

Houston finished 4-12 last season.

In other NFL news:

— Washington has re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke (HY’-nih-kee) to a two-year, $8.75 million contract. Heinicke was out of football when Washington signed him to the practice squad in December. The 27-year-old impressed in his NFL playoff debut despite losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers. Heinicke will be in Washington’s QB mix, which remains in flux.

— A person familiar with the situation says the Denver Broncos are releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season. Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension still includes two games next season.

— Former New York Jets star running back/kick returner Leon Washington has been hired by new coach Robert Saleh (SAH’-luh) as a special teams assistant. The 2008 All-Pro returner was selected to two Pro Bowls during his playing career. He is tied for the NFL record with eight kickoff returns for touchdowns. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer is expected to be retained by Saleh.

— The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. At one point, quarterback Tom Brady was captured on video tossing the championship Lombardi Trophy from his boat to his shirtless teammate Rob Gronkowski in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players.

NBA-NATIONAL ANTHEM

Mavs owner relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has relented on not playing the national anthem before home games this season. The move came shortly after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the anthem.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he intends to introduce a bill in the Texas Senate that will ensure the national anthem is played at all events that receive public funding. He says the bill has broad support.

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500 PRATICE

Wallace sends Jordan to top of scoring pylon at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace sent Michael Jordan to the top of the scoring pylon in the first Daytona 500 practice session for their new team and the first overall for NASCAR in more than 300 days. Wallace hit 199.747 mph in the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Wallace was selected as the driver in the first season of a new team that brought Jordan into NASCAR as a team owner. NASCAR sets the front row for the Daytona 500 in tonight’s qualifying session.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

R&A has ‘cautious optimism’ that British Open will go ahead

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — British Open organizers said Wednesday they have “cautious optimism” that golf’s oldest major will go ahead at Royal St. George’s in July. The event was canceled last year — for the first time since 1945 — because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the R&A effectively pushing its schedule back one year.

There is currently a lockdown in place in England amid the rollout of a vaccination program.

The British Open is scheduled to take place from July 15-18.

OLYMPICS-GYMNASTICS QUALIFYING

Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The United States, Russia and China were each given an extra entry to the Olympic women’s gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shake-up in qualifying after the all-around World Cup series of events was canceled because of the pandemic. Those events were supposed to offer countries one extra spot for the postponed Tokyo Games.

The federation is going back to 2019 world championship results to determine those places. That means the United States, Russia and China get one extra women’s spot each, and that Russia, China and Japan each receive an extra men’s spot. All those countries had already qualified a four-person team for the men’s and women’s competitions.