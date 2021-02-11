Georgia faces tough test vs No. 11 Bama

Sports

Georgia (12-7, 5-7) vs. No. 11 Alabama (16-5, 11-1)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Alabama is coming off an 81-78 win over South Carolina on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The play-making Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 assists to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Toumani Camara is also a primary contributor, producing 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide have been led by Herbert Jones, who is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Crimson Tide have scored 82.3 points per game against SEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wheeler has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 3-7 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

___

___

