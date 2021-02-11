Syracuse looks to extend streak vs BC

Sports

Boston College (3-12, 1-8) vs. Syracuse (11-6, 5-5)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boston College. In its last five wins against the Eagles, Syracuse has won by an average of 19 points. Boston College’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2018, an 85-70 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Eagles have been led by sophomores Jay Heath and CJ Felder. Heath is averaging 13.5 points while Felder is putting up 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest. The Orange have been led by Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, who have combined to score 31.6 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JAY: Heath has connected on 35.2 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Boston College is 0-11 when it allows at least 69 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Syracuse is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Orange are 6-6 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com