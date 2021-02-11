UC San Diego, CSUB meet in conference play

Sports

UC San Diego (4-5, 1-5) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (12-7, 8-4)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes meet as UC San Diego matches up against Cal State Bakersfield. UC San Diego easily beat Bethesda by 37 at home on Sunday. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 62-57 win at UC Irvine on Saturday.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Roadrunners have scored 70.2 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TONI: Toni Rocak has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Roadrunners are 6-7 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The UC San Diego defense has forced 14.2 turnovers per game in conference play and 15 per game over its last three.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: The UC San Diego offense has made an average of 10.6 3-pointers per game, the ninth-most in Division I. Cal State Bakersfield has only averaged 5.1 3-pointers per game (ranked 250th, nationally).

