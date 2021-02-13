Bruner, USC Upstate visit Presbyterian

Sports

South Carolina Upstate (4-15, 4-9) vs. Presbyterian (6-12, 4-10)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tommy Bruner and South Carolina Upstate will go up against Rayshon Harrison and Presbyterian. The sophomore Bruner has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Harrison, a freshman, is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Presbyterian’s Harrison has averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Spartans, Bruner has averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 assists while Everette Hammond has put up 12.6 points.TERRIFIC TOMMY: Bruner has connected on 30.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Presbyterian is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Presbyterian has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com