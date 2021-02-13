Elon looks to end streak vs Charleston

Sports

Elon (3-8, 0-7) vs. College of Charleston (8-8, 6-3)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks to extend Elon’s conference losing streak to nine games. Elon’s last CAA win came against the William & Mary Tribe 68-63 on March 8, 2020. College of Charleston is coming off a 71-53 win at home over Elon in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper, Payton Willis and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cougars have given up just 65.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MCINTOSH: Hunter McIntosh has connected on 38.8 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Elon is 0-7 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. College of Charleston is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

TWO STREAKS: Elon has dropped its last six road games, scoring 55.5 points and allowing 71.8 points during those contests. College of Charleston is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

