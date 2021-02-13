Little Rock seeks revenge on Arkansas St.

Sports

Arkansas State (9-9, 6-5) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-10, 6-7)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in Jonesboro. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Red Wolves outshot Arkansas-Little Rock from the field 50 percent to 47.8 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers en route to a 73-62 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marquis Eaton has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-6 when they score 64 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Red Wolves are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.9 points, while allowing 75.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 22.7 free throws per game.

