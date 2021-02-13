Towson looks to end streak vs Northeastern

Sports

Northeastern (9-6, 8-1) vs. Towson (3-13, 2-9)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks to extend Towson’s conference losing streak to nine games. Towson’s last CAA win came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 78-74 on Jan. 19. Northeastern took care of Towson by nine on the road in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Towson’s Zane Martin has averaged 16.5 points while Charles Thompson has put up 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Huskies, Tyson Walker has averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals while Shaquille Walters has put up 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 71.6 points per game and allowed 64.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 64 points scored and 74.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Walker has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Northeastern has won its last four road games, scoring 73 points and allowing 68.3 points during those contests. Towson has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 78.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has 28 assists on 72 field goals (38.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 19th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern stands at just 18.5 percent (ranked 336th).

