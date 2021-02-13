Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Suns extend win streak

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns continue to demonstrate that their 8-0 record in last season’s NBA bubble wasn’t a fluke.

The Suns keep rolling following a 120-111 win over the 76ers.

Devin Booker poured in 36 points and Chris Paul added 18 with 10 assists in the Suns’ fifth consecutive victory. The Suns also received 15 points from Dario Saric in his first game back after missing 10 straight.

Booker contributed 16 points while the Suns turned a 53-all halftime tie into an 86-81 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Sooners outlast Mountaineers in 2 OTs

UNDATED (AP) — Austin Reaves and the Oklahoma Sooners were able to win a top-25 matchup this year and complete a season sweep of West Virginia.

Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime to send the 12th-ranked Sooners past the Mountaineers, 91-90. Reaves hit a go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds remaining, but the outcome was in doubt until West Virginia failed to score on its final four possessions.

Umoja Gibson added 21 for the Sooners who had relinquished a nine-point lead in regulation.

Derek Culver had his 10th double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, one top-5 team went down in defeat on Saturday.

Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points and 19th-ranked Creighton made it six wins in its last seven games by whipping No. 5 Villanova, 86-70. Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Bluejays secure their first top-5 win since beating the Wildcats in February 2018.

Justin Moore had a team-high 21 points in Villanova’s most lopsided loss in 15 months.

In other top 25 games:

— Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) provided 28 points and top-ranked Gonzaga completed a 5-0 road stretch by hammering San Francisco, 100-61. The 20-0 Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, with Corey Kispert, Joel Ayai (joh-EHL’ ah-YAH’-ee) and Aaron Cook each finishing with 12.

— Ohio State won its sixth in a row as E.J. Liddell delivered 19 points and Justin Sueing (SOO’-ihng) had 16 in the fourth-ranked Buckeyes’ 78-59 victory against Indiana. OSU went on a 21-3 while building a 10-point halftime lead, but the Hoosiers got within five before the Buckeyes scored nine straight to take control.

— Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds in ninth-ranked Virginia’s seventh straight win over North Carolina, 60-48. Sam Hauser added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who opened with a 21-4 run and earned their fourth straight win.

— Arkansas surprised No. 10 Missouri as Justin Smith scored 19 points to lead the Razorbacks’ 86-81 in an overtime victory. Moses Moody scored 15 and Jalen Tate added 14 to help Arkansas move to 8-4 in the SEC.

— Herbert Jones scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half of 11th-ranked Alabama’s 111-82 dismantling of Georgia. The Tide hit 18 of 30 3-pointers to fuel the easy win.

— No. 13 Texas was a 70-55 winners over TCU behind Andrew Jones’ 19 points. Matt Coleman added 15 points and Jericho Sims added 11 points with eight rebounds as the Longhorns ended a two-game home losing streak.

— Iowa put another dagger into Michigan State’s NCAA hopes as Joe Wieskamp (WEES’-kamp) contributed 21 points to lead the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes’ balanced offense in an 88-58 rout of the Spartans. Luka Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16.

— LSU pulled off a 78-65 surprise against No. 16 Tennessee as Cam Thomas knocked in 25 points and JaVonte Smart added 20. Smart knocked down 8 of 13 field goal tries, and Darius Days had 14 points for the Tigers.

— Florida State returned from a two-week layoff as RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the 17th-ranked Seminoles defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime.

— No. 22 Loyola Chicago got 20 points from Aher Uguak in an 81-54 thrashing of Drake.

— Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help 23rd-rated Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State 67-60.

— Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds for 25th-ranked Rutgers in a 64-50 downing of Northwestern.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA-INITIAL SEEDS

Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee’s initial rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings in a field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs were the top overall seed followed by the Bears in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee as a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday.

Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston were the No. 2 seeds in the four brackets.

Elsewhere in men’s college basketball:

— Maine has opted out of the remainder of the season. The team had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17. The Black Bears played nine games this season, going 2-7 overall and 2-6 in America East.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Golden Knights spoil Sharks home debut

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year.

Power-play goals by Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-sheh-soh), Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson sparked the Knights’ 3-1 win over the Sharks. Marc-Andre Fleury (marhk-ahn-dray FLOOR’-ee) made 24 saves to backstop the Golden Knights’ fourth win in five games.

Tomas Hertl scored the lone goal for San Jose, which had to open its home schedule in Glendale, Ariz., due to COVID-19 restrictions in Northern California.

In other ice action:

— The Senators won for just the third time in 16 games this season as Brady Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining in a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Evgenii Dadonov (dah-DAH’-nahv) also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves to get the win.

NHL NEWS-LARSSON

Coyotes’ Larsson suspended

UNDATED (AP) _Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson has been suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis’ 4-1 victory on Friday night.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Ryan Dzingel (duh-ZIHN’-gul) is back with the Senators after being acquired from the Hurricanes for forwards Alex Galchenyuk (gal-CHEHN’-yuhk) and Cedric Paquette. Dzingel has 171 points in 343 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Carolina. Galchenyuk scored one goal in eight games for the Senators, while Paquette had one goal in nine games.

— The Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve. Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR due to a lower-body injury.

— Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi (pool-YAHR’-vee) is eligible to resume all team activities after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Thursday. The team said Saturday he has met all requirements and was to be on the ice for practice Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Mets’ Lugo needs elbow surgery

UNDATED (AP) — The Mets’ pitching staff has taken a hit before the start of spring training. The team says right-hander Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery.

A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the season. Lugo will not throw for six weeks following surgery and will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That means he won’t be game ready until well into the season.

The Mets also say they have invited Tim Tebow (TEE’-boh) to big league spring training.

In other MLB news:

— St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta hurler Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah) won their salary arbitration cases, while Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost with a raise much lower than he was seeking. Players and teams have split six decisions.

— A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera pending a physical. The 35-year-old is a two-time All-Star who was with the Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season.

— Matt Harvey will try to revive his career with the Orioles after accepting a minor league pact.

— A person familiar with the deals tells The Associated Press that well-traveled pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Rays pending physicals.

— Outfielder Jay Bruce has agreed to a minor league contract with the Yankees and will try to win a job at big league spring training.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Day 7 preview

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams resumes her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. In other key women’s matches, it’s Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek vs. Simona Halep.

Eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic is to play Milos Raonic at night after suffering an abdominal injury in his last match.

GOLF-PEBBLE BEACH

Spieth leads at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) will carry a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he seeks his first title since the 2017 British Open.

Spieth was two back with three holes to play before holing out from 160 yards for eagle. Daniel Berger lost his share of the lead by going out of bounds on the final hole for a 72.

Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Knox, Nate Lashley and Tom Hoge are at minus-11.