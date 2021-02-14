Tenn. Tech seeks revenge on EKU

Sports

Eastern Kentucky (16-5, 10-4) vs. Tennessee Tech (3-19, 3-12)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech seeks revenge on Eastern Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Richmond. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Colonels shot 47.3 percent from the field and went 16 for 37 from 3-point territory en route to the 10-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Jr. Clay has put up 14.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson has paired with Clay and is putting up 10.7 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Colonels have been led by Tre King, who is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Clay has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-16 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 58 of 77 field goals (75.3 percent) across its previous three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 11th among Division I teams. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 76.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 270th overall).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

