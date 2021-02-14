Sports

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500

Pileup, lightning cause early delays

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The season-opening Daytona 500 should have been completed hours ago. Instead, a major pileup and a thunderstorm put the race on hold and led some drivers to head across the street for some food while the event remained red-flagged with just 15 laps completed.

The big wreck occurred 14 laps into NASCAR’s marquee event, triggered when Aric Almirola turned into pole-winner Alex Bowman and started a 16-car pileup. Christopher Bell started the melee when he pushed Almirola too hard near the front of the field and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to avoid a slide.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Beal’s 35 lead Wizards past Celtics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics were expected to challenge for a berth in the NBA Finals. However, they look nothing like a contender when they play the lowly Washington Wizards.

The Celtics are a .500 squad at 13-13 after falling to the Wizards for the second time in as many meetings this season, 104-91. NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal lit up Boston for 35 points after sitting out Friday’s loss to New York. He appeared rejuvenated as he hit 10 of 18 from the field, converted four 3-pointers and made all 11 of his free throws.

Russell Westbrook came close to a triple-double, providing 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as Washington won for only the seventh time in 24 games.

Kemba Walker and Jalen Brown each scored 25 points for Boston, which trailed by 24 in the third quarter and lost for the 10th time in their last 16 games.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Wolverines top Badgers

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan had to shift into comeback mode on Sunday as it resumed its men’s basketball schedule following a COVID-induced, 3 1/2-week layoff.

The third-ranked Wolverines trailed by 14 in the first half before Wisconsin’s shooters went ice cold in Michigan’s 67-59 win over the 21st-rated Badgers.

The 14-1 Wolverines scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tiebreaking putback from Hunter Dickinson, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Isaiah Livers scored 20 points for Michigan, which was playing for the first time since Jan. 22.

The Badgers shot 7 of 28 in the second half and missed their last 11 3-point attempts.

In Sunday’s other top-25 game, Tremell (treh-MEHL’) Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime as Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago, 51-50. The Bulldogs overcame 33% shooting and a 42-32 deficit to improve to 20-2 overall.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Pens double up Caps

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins remain perfect at home at 5-0 after beating the Washington Capitals for the third time this season.

Bryan Rust scored twice and had an assist in the Pens’ 6-3 downing of the Caps. Rust and Brandon Tanev (TAN’-ehv) tallied 32 seconds apart later in the first period to give Pittsburgh the lead. Rust later ended the Penguins’ 0-for-20 power-play drought by beating Vitek Vanecek (VEE’-tehk VAN’-eh-chehk) 6:44 into the second, putting Pittsburgh ahead for good.

The Capitals suffered their fourth consecutive regulation loss despite Nicklas Backstrom’s 250th career goal.

MLB-NEWS

Mets bolster pen

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets hope they’ve bolstered their bullpen by signing left-hander Mike Montgomery and righty Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts that include invitations to big league camp.

The 34-year-old Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

The 31-year-old Montgomery pitched three games for Kansas City last year, giving up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Used in a variety of roles, he is 23-34 with three saves and a 3.84 ERA in 183 games over six seasons with Seattle, the Cubs and Kansas City.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Nadal, Barty among those in action on Day 8

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Play is underway on Day 8 of the Australian Open as Americans Jessica Pegula (peh-GOO’-luh), Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers look to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pegula is appearing in the second week of a major for the first time as she takes on fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina. Brady has had her service broken just once in three matches heading into a fourth-round clash with Donna Vekic. Rogers has the toughest job of all when she faces top-ranked Ash Barty to begin night play at Rod Laver.

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he plays Fabio Fognini. Unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald plays fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev at Margaret Court Arena, with Medvedev on a 17-match winning streak.

PGA-PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Berger rallies to win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) was unable to complete a quest for his first tour victory since the 2017 British Open.

Daniel Berger closed with a 7-under 65 that gave him a two-shot win at the PGA’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for an 18-under total.

Spieth went from a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit through six holes before completing a 70. He needed to birdie the last two holes to tie for third with Patrick Cantlay, who shot a 68.

Maverick McNealy finished second with his fourth straight round under 70, firing a 6-under 66.