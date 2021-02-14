Virginia looks to extend streak vs Fla St.

Sports

Virginia (15-3, 11-1) vs. Florida State (11-3, 7-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its fifth straight conference win against Florida State. Virginia’s last ACC loss came against the Virginia Tech Hokies 65-51 on Jan. 30. Florida State is coming off a 92-85 overtime win over Wake Forest in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have scored 80.4 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.SOLID SAM: Hauser has connected on 43.9 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 68.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cavaliers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three games while Virginia has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Florida State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked 14th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Virginia stands at just 21.9 percent (ranked 315th).

