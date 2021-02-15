Iona, Quinnipiac meet in conference play

Sports

Iona (6-4, 4-2) vs. Quinnipiac (5-9, 3-7)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona pays visit to Quinnipiac in a MAAC matchup. Both teams are coming off of home losses on Saturday. Quinnipiac lost 89-70 to Canisius, while Iona fell 77-70 to Manhattan.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iona’s Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Gaels scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bobcats have scored 68.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ROCK-SOLID ROSS: Ross has connected on 43.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 5-4 when it scores at least 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gaels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Quinnipiac has an assist on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Iona has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Quinnipiac has held opposing teams to 38.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com