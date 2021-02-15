Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Spurs-Pistons game postponed by coronavirus-related issues

UNDATED (AP) — Tuesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, marking the second time this month that the NBA has called off a game because of coronavirus-related issues.

The NBA announced Monday that the Spurs have someone who tested positive. That, combined with contact tracing, meant they would not have the league minimum of eight players available to begin a game.

The Spurs were without guard Quinndary Weatherspoon for Sunday’s game against Charlotte because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Weatherspoon had played 10 minutes on Friday in Atlanta, then was flagged by the protocols over the weekend.

NBA-CAVALIERS-DRUMMOND

AP source: Cavs to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers will make center Andre Drummond inactive for upcoming games as they pursue a trade for him.

Drummond did not dress for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will continue to stay on the sideline. The person who spoke to the AP says there is “nothing imminent” on the trade front. The Cavs said Sunday that Drummond was out for “rest.” The Cavs have lost seven straight games and 11 of 13.

Drummond was a two-time All-Star with Detroit before he traded to Cleveland last year.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Detroit Pistons say Blake Griffin will be out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a resolution on his future, a sign that the star forward’s days with the team could be numbered. Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games.

—Forward Anthony Davis’ injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip. Davis had an MRI exam on Monday, and he is out indefinitely. The All-NBA first-teamer left the Lakers’ game at Denver in the second quarter Sunday night with an apparent aggravation of the tendonosis that has bothered his right heel for at least two weeks.

—Parties may be part of NBA All-Star weekend next month. They just won’t include NBA All-Stars. Players taking part in All-Star weekend in Atlanta will largely have to remain in their hotels when not at the arena, the league told teams on Monday, and all players and coaches — whether part of All-Star events or not — will have to continue getting tested daily for COVID-19. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on those rules.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Gonzaga, Baylor sit atop AP Top 25; Kansas returns at No. 23

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23.

Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in the latest Top 25. Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season.

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top 5. Kansas fell out of last week’s poll for the first time in 12 years but joined No. 24 Arkansas and No. 25 San Diego State as the week’s new additions. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers fell out of the rankings.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-BOSTON COLLEGE-CHRISTIAN FIRED

Virus-hit Boston College fires coach Jim Christian

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has fired basketball coach Jim Christian with three weeks left in his seventh season.

The team is 3-13 and has struggled to fill out a lineup as COVID-19 protocols chipped away at the roster. Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. The Eagles have just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Christian struggled to recruit top talent and supplemented his roster with graduate transfers who showed promise. But he couldn’t elevate the school from the also-rans of the ACC, and the Big East before it.

NHL-SCHEDULE-BLUES-COYOTES

Coyotes close out 7-game series with 1-0 win over Blues

UNDATED (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots, Clayton Keller scored and the Arizona Coyotes closed out seven-game series against the St. Louis Blues with a 1-0 win. The teams split the first six games and the Coyotes were at their shutdown best in Game 7. Keller scored in the second period and Kuemper, making his fifth start in the series, earned his 19th career shutout. Jordan Binnington had 18 saves for the Blues.

NFL-OBIT-VINCENT JACKSON

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

BRANDON, Fla. (AP)— Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check. There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death. Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case. Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper. Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

MLB-MARLINS

Marlins to allow small crowds

MIAMI (AP) — Small crowds at Marlins Park will be back this season. The attendance-challenged Marlins plan to allow fans at home games, although crowds will initially be limited to about 25% of capacity. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark.

The Marlins, like the rest of MLB, didn’t allow fans during the 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Limited crowds were permitted for the postseason. In Derek Jeter’s first two years as CEO, the Marlins averaged about 10,000 fans in 2018 and 2019, worst in the majors.

MLB-INDIANS-HAMILTON

Indians finalize Billy Hamilton’s minor league contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Billy Hamilton has joined the Indians’ cluttered outfield competition. The free agent signed Monday with Cleveland, which will give Hamilton a chance to win a roster spot during training camp.

Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor league deal with a spring invitation last week. The contract was finalized after he completed medical tests.

Hamilton spent last season with the Cubs and Mets. He gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn’t produced much in recent seasons. The 30-year-old Hamilton has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Catcher Austin Barnes and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $4.3 million, two-year contract. Barnes gets a $300,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022. The 31-year-old hit .244 with one homer and nine RBIs in 86 bats over 29 games during the pandemic-shortened season and batted .325 in the postseason with one homer and three RBIs. Barnes had been set for arbitration on Tuesday and was the last Dodgers player scheduled for a hearing.

— The Colorado Rockies will be taking a look at another first baseman after signing C.J. Cron to a minor-league deal with an invite to major league spring training. Cron, 31, hit .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 13 games with Detroit last season. He was the 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and has appeared in 686 career games with the Angels, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and the Tigers.

MICHAEL JORDAN-CLINIC-DONATION

Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A health care system announced Monday that basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his North Carolina hometown.

Novant Health says the clinics are set to open in New Hanover County in early 2022. News outlets report that the gift marks one of the largest ever from the Basketball Hall of Fame athlete. Jordan previously gave $7 million to open clinics in Charlotte in 2019 and 2020.

Jordan grew up in Wilmington before going on to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill then later winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.