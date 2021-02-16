The Latest: Serena Williams beats Halep at Australian Open

Sports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017.

Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.

Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th major singles championship.

She was terrific in the first set against Halep but had a bit of a wobble early in the second and trailed 3-1.

Williams turned things back around and let out a big smile when her forehand winner ended the victory.

___

5:50 p.m.

Aslan Karatsev has become the first man to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut during the professional era.

The 114th-ranked qualifier from Russia advanced to the final four at the Australian Open with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win over 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria

Dimitrov won the opening set easily but looked sluggish in the second and stopped chasing shots in the third.

After that set, Dimitrov was visited by a trainer and then took a medical timeout for treatment on a muscle problem around his hip or back.

He returned for the fourth set but couldn’t compete.

Dimitrov hadn’t dropped a set in his first four matches. Karatsev was coming off his first-ever five-setter after coming back from two sets down to beat No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman in straight sets for his first win over a Top 10 player.

Karatsev will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev next.

___

1:50 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to a potential semifinal showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open by overpowering Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2.

Osaka will meet the winner of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep. Williams is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title.

Against Hsieh, Osaka hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken.

Osaka has won 19 consecutive matches, a streak that includes a U.S. Open title in September. The streak also includes Osaka’s fourth-round win last week, when she saved two match points and swept the final four games to overtake Garbiñe Muguruza.

___

12:40 p.m.

The quarterfinals are underway at the Australian Open, with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka facing Hsieh Su-wei in the first match. The 35-year-old Hsieh is the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Serena Williams, who is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title, plays No. 2-seeded Simona Halep in the other women’s match Tuesday.

On the men’s side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports