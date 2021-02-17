Canisius looks to extend streak vs Fairfield

Sports

Canisius (5-3, 5-3) vs. Fairfield (5-14, 5-9)

George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall, Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks for its fifth straight conference win against Fairfield. Canisius’ last MAAC loss came against the Monmouth Hawks 97-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. Fairfield lost 66-49 to St. Peter’s on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield’s Taj Benning, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Stags scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MALEK: Malek Green has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Canisius is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Golden Griffins are 0-3 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Stags. Fairfield has an assist on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three games while Canisius has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius as a team has made 7.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com