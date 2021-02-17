The Latest: Norway wins team event at ski worlds

Sports

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbor Sweden.

Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory.

Germany beat defending champion Switzerland for bronze.

Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway’s team.

Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.

Solheim then won the decisive heat over Mattias Roenngren.

Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarterfinals.

