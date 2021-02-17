Sports

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Nadal’s bid for 21st Grand Slam title ends with loss to Tsitsipas

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title has ended with a five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

It’s only the second time in Nadal’s career he has lost a Grand Slam match after taking the opening two sets. He went ahead rather easily against Tsitsipas to run his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35. But a surprisingly poor tiebreaker by Nadal helped give the third set to Tsitsipas and begin the epic comeback.

Now the 22-year-old from Greece will try to reach his first major final by beating Daniil Medvedev on Friday. Neither Tsitsipas nor Medvedev has won a Grand Slam tournament.

In the other men’s semifinal, 17-time major champion and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will face 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who is making his Grand Slam debut.

In the women’s quarterfinals, top-ranked Ash Barty was upset by No. 25-seeded Karolina Muchova (moo-KOH’-vah), who earned her first semifinal berth in a Grand Slam with the comeback 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Muchova’s next opponent will be No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady, who reached her second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal by beating fellow American and good friend Jessica Pegula (peh-GOO’-luh) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Brady struggled at times and gave her racket an angry toss midway through the second set.

In the other women’s semifinal Thursday (Wednesday night EST), 23-time major champion Serena Williams will face three-time Slam title winner Naomi Osaka.

MLB-MARLINS-RED SOX TRADES

Rays trade Curtiss to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed reliever John Curtiss to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards.

The Rays also traded minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández and minor league infielder Nick Sogard to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs, right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza, and cash.

Curtiss had a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year. He further strengthens the bullpen for the Marlins, who earlier added left-hander Ross Detwiler and right-handers Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber.

Mazza pitched nine games as a starter and reliever for Boston last year and went 1-2 with a 4.80 ERA. Springs went 0-2 with a 7.08 ERA in 16 games out of the bullpen.

Edwards was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2019. He hit .281 with nine homers in 73 games in the low minors that year. Hernández is a career .293 hitter over five minor league seasons.

The Red Sox placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19-related injured list.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-TEXAS-OKLAHOMA POSTPONED

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Texas postponed due to weather

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — No. 9 Oklahoma’s home game against No. 12 Texas has been postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather that hit the Southwest over the past several days.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday. It was moved to Wednesday and then Thursday and now the makeup date is uncertain. Oklahoma said Wednesday the schools will work together to reschedule.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma’s game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.

NFL-LIONS-STAFF

Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday. He was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell’s staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

NBA-BUCKS EXEC-SENATE

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces Senate run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. Democrat Alex Lasry announced his Senate bid Wednesday in a YouTube video.

Lasry joins Democratic Outagamie (owt-uh-GAYM’-ee) County Executive Tom Nelson as the only two announced candidates in the race.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term. Several other Democrats are considering getting in.

Lasry is a New York City native. His father is Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.