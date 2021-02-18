Abmas, Oral Roberts visit SD

Sports

Oral Roberts (11-9, 8-4) vs. South Dakota (11-9, 10-5)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Max Abmas and Oral Roberts will take on Stanley Umude and South Dakota. The sophomore Abmas has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 28.2 over his last five games. Umude, a senior, is averaging 22.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Umude is putting up 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Coyotes. A.J. Plitzuweit is also a primary facilitator, putting up 18 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Abmas, who is averaging 23.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has directly created 48 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. Abmas has 30 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 61.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Coyotes. South Dakota has an assist on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Oral Roberts has assists on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com