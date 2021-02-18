ACU looks to extend streak vs SLU

Sports

Abilene Christian (18-3, 10-1) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-13, 4-7)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its eighth straight conference win against Southeastern Louisiana. Abilene Christian’s last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 64-57 on Jan. 20. Southeastern Louisiana lost 86-84 in overtime to Nicholls State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian has relied heavily on its seniors. Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 75.1 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Through 18 games, Southeastern Louisiana’s Keon Clergeot has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Abilene Christian’s Pleasant has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 29.2 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the country. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has put up just 66.5 points through 19 games (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com