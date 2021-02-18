Atson, St. Francis host Sacred Heart

Sports

Sacred Heart (7-6, 7-5) vs. St. Francis (NY) (7-8, 7-7)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Thomas and Sacred Heart will take on Travis Atson and St. Francis (NY). The sophomore Thomas has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Atson, a senior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Atson, Chauncey Hawkins, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Terriers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 51 percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 32 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.1 percent or less. The Pioneers are 1-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 86.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com