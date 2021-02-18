Dayton looks for home win vs St. Louis

Sports

Saint Louis (11-3, 4-2) vs. Dayton (11-7, 7-6)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its seventh straight win over Saint Louis at University of Dayton Arena. The last victory for the Billikens at Dayton was a 67-59 win on Jan. 11, 2014.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Mustapha Amzil and Jordy Tshimanga have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Dayton’s scoring this season. For Saint Louis, Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Billikens points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Dayton has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three games while Saint Louis has assists on 54 of 81 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent, ranking the Billikens 19th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Dayton sits at just 22.6 percent (ranked 310th).

