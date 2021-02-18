Henry, Michigan State visit Indiana

Sports

Michigan State (10-9, 4-9) vs. Indiana (12-9, 7-7)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Aaron Henry and Michigan State will face Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana. The junior Henry has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Jackson-Davis, a sophomore, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has averaged 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Henry has averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Joey Hauser has put up 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Henry has accounted for 46 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Hoosiers are 5-9 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STREAK STATS: Michigan State has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.5 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 24 free throws per game and 29.6 per game over their last five games.

