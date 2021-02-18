Holy Cross, Army meet in conference play

Sports

Holy Cross (3-10, 3-10) vs. Army (9-6, 5-5)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Holy Cross takes on Army. Holy Cross fell 78-69 to Boston University on Wednesday. Army lost 92-83 to Colgate on Sunday.

.GIFTED GRAYSON: Lonnie Grayson has connected on 38.5 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Holy Cross is 0-10 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Army is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Black Knights are 3-6 when opponents score more than 68 points.

LAST FIVE: Holy Cross has averaged only 68.4 points per game over its last five games. The Crusaders are giving up 76.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

___

