Jasper, Charleston visit Hofstra

College of Charleston (8-9, 6-4) vs. Hofstra (12-9, 8-6)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zep Jasper and College of Charleston will battle Jalen Ray and Hofstra. The junior Jasper is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Ray, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: College of Charleston has been fueled by senior leadership while Hofstra has depended on freshmen this year. For the Cougars, seniors Jasper, Payton Willis and Osinachi Smart have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Ray, Isaac Kante and Kvonn Cramer have combined to account for 56 percent of Hofstra’s scoring this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JASPER: Jasper has connected on 31.2 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Pride are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 4-9 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Cougars are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 2-9 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pride have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Hofstra has an assist on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while College of Charleston has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

