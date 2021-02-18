NM looks to end streak vs Wyoming

Sports

Wyoming (11-9, 5-8) vs. New Mexico (5-12, 1-12)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks to extend New Mexico’s conference losing streak to five games. New Mexico’s last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 67-51 on Jan. 21. Wyoming won 83-74 in overtime over New Mexico in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Makuach Maluach has averaged 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Lobos. Complementing Maluach is Saquan Singleton, who is accounting for 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. For the Cowboys, this game represents a Colorado homecoming for junior Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Marcus Williams has also chipped in with 16 points and 4.3 assists per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-6 when they score 70 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 70 points. The Lobos are 0-9 when allowing 68 or more points and 5-3 when holding opponents below 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Cowboys are 5-9 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: The Wyoming offense has made an average of 10 3-pointers per game, the 18th-most in Division I. New Mexico has only averaged 4.5 3-pointers per contest (ranked 267th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com