The Latest: Shiffrin leads US 1-2 in 1st run of GS at worlds

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___

11:00 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin led an American 1-2 finish in the first leg of the women’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships after the top 30 racers completed their runs.

Nina O’Brien is two-hundredths of a second behind.

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami is 0.08 behind in third. Katharina Liensberger of Austria is fourth with 0.26 to make up in the second leg.

Pre-race favorite Marta Bassino is 1.52 off the lead. Italian teammate Federica Brignone missed a gate 40 seconds into her run and did not finish.

Lower ranked skiers in the 99-athtete field are still coming down the course.

The second run is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

