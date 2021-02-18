UConn faces tough test vs No. 10 Nova

Sports

UConn (10-5, 7-5) vs. No. 10 Villanova (13-3, 8-2)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova presents a tough challenge for UConn. UConn has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Villanova lost 86-70 on the road to Creighton on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: R.J. Cole has accounted for 43 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Villanova has an assist on 60 of 85 field goals (70.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while UConn has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has committed a turnover on just 13.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only nine times per game this season.

