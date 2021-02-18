Sports

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

UNDATED (AP) — Jared Goff and Carson Wentz went 1-2 in the 2016 NFL Draft. Less than five years later, the quarterbacks have gone 1-2 in the NFL trade market.

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round selection next year. The 2022 draft pick can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. He was 11-2 with the 2017 Eagles before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win its only Super Bowl title.

Wentz is an ideal fit to succeed Philip Rivers, who retired after leading the Colts to the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis.

The trade comes three weeks after the Los Angeles Rams shipped Goff to the Detroit Lions for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In other NFL news:

— The Falcons have cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. There may be more cost-cutting moves ahead for the Falcons, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in salary cap space, according to Spotrac.

— The league has increased the salary cap to a minimum of $180 million for the 2021 season. The league and the NFL Players Association had previously set a minimum of $175 million because of revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic. The final cap number will be determined following further review of revenue figures for 2020 and other accounting. The cap was $198 million last season.

— The NFL says the first position-specific helmet created for its players represents a major step in helmet technology, though it must still undergo testing by the league and the players’ union before being authorized for use. The helmet provides additional support in the front, where most head impacts take place for offensive and defensive linemen.

NBA-ALL-STAR TEAMS

LeBron, KD lead conference voting for ASG

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant are the leading fan vote-getters in the Western and Eastern Conferences for the All-Star Game. Joining James in the West starting lineup are Denver center Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch), Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard, Golden State guard Stephen Curry and Dallas guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch). Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) join Durant in the East starting frontcourt, with Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the teams’ starting guards.

MLB-NEWS

Blue Jays expect to play in Florida, Buffalo and Toronto

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays expect to split the home portion of this year’s regular-schedule among their spring training complex in Dunedin (duhn-EE’-dihn), Florida, their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, New York, and the Rogers Center in Toronto.

Toronto announced Thursday that it will play the first two homestands of the season in Dunedin because of Canadian government restrictions during the pandemic. Team president Mark Shapiro (shuh-PY’-roh) says a return to Buffalo is a likely option in June because of the heat and humidity in Florida. He hopes for games in Toronto at some point during the summer.

In other MLB news:

— Indians ace Shane Bieber recently tested positive with COVID-19, delaying the AL Cy Young winner’s arrival at training camp by a few days. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Bieber has only dealt with “very mild symptoms” from the virus. The 25-year-old Bieber was dominant last season, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

— The Giants beat infielder Donovan Solano in salary arbitration, leaving owners 5-3 in the process this winter. Solano will be paid the team’s $3.25 million offer rather than his $3.9 million request. The 33-year-old hit a career-high .326 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 190 at-bats last year.

— Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger has signed a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp. The 32-year-old Boxberger went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for the Marlins last season.

— The Indians are bringing back 39-year-old reliever Oliver Pérez on a minor league deal and an invitation to big league camp. Pérez has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games. Pérez went 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 21 games last season while helping the Indians gain a wild-card spot.

— Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is closer to getting back on the mound following Tommy John surgery in March. Sale says he has no restrictions with his elbow and is concentrating on checking off each benchmark of his throwing program as he inches closer to a return.

— Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says Stephen Strasburg is in “preparation mode, not in rehabilitation mode” after throwing just five innings last season. The 2019 World Series MVP was shut down in 2020 by a wrist problem that required surgery. Nats ace Max Scherzer is dealing with an ankle sprain and has been told to slow down his conditioning regimen.

— Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine major league seasons and 167 home runs. Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins and hit 42 homers for them in 2016.

— Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and other baseball players will be pushing for changes that make more teams competitive as they think about looming labor negotiations that could lead to a work stoppage next year. Many veteran non-stars have taken substantial paycuts in recent years, while others have turned down cuts and retired. The players’ association is upset that some teams have lowered major league payroll in favor of rebuilding with youth, a process it calls tanking.

NHL-LIGHTNING-STARS POSTPONED

Lightning at Stars postponed again

DALLAS (AP) — The NHL game between Tampa Bay and Dallas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, marking four straight home games for the Stars to be called off because of frigid conditions and power outages in Texas.

The postponement announced Thursday also means the first four meetings between the teams from last season’s Stanley Cup Final have been been postponed.

The defending champion Lightning and Stars were supposed to play twice in the first week of the season before COVID-19 issues with the Stars forced them to postpone their first four games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ALABAMA-OATS

PANDEMIC-NEWS

Ivy League scrubs spring sports season

UNDATED (AP) — The Ivy League has decided not to hold a spring sports conference season for the second straight year because of COVID-19. The move announced Thursday by the conference presidents came nearly a year after the conference was the first to cancel its postseason basketball tournament.

In other pandemic-related sports news:

— The NHL’s COVID-19 numbers have dropped steadily since peaking at 59 players last Friday. The number is down to 13, the fewest since 12 were listed on Jan. 17.

— The ACC says it won’t make public tickets available for fans to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Instead, attendance at the two tournaments in Greensboro, North Carolina, would be limited to family and guests of team personnel.

PGA-GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Burns leads at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns is the first-round leader at the PGA’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Burns birdied three straight holes in a 7-under 64 that puts him two strokes ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

Patrick Cantlay is in a group at minus-4, while Dustin Johnson is a 3 under.

SKI WORLD CHHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN’S GS

Gut-Behrami wins again, edges Shiffrin in giant slalom

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami has edged Mikaela Shiffrin for gold in the giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Swiss skier made up a deficit on the first-run leader with a blistering final leg to beat the American by two-hundredths of a second.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-HASHIMOTO

Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Olympian Seiko Hashimoto has been named president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee after a meeting of its executive board.

Hashimoto competed in four Winter Olympics and three Summer Games, and the seven appearances are the most by a “multi-season” athlete.

The 56-year-old Hashimoto replaces 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister who was forced to resign last week after making sexist comments about women. Essentially, he said women talk too much.

NASCAR-ROUSH-CARBON NEUTRAL

Roush Fenway becomes 1st carbon neutral NASCAR team

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roush Fenway Racing has become the first NASCAR team to achieve carbon neutrality.

The move to reduce its carbon footprint began with small environmentally conscious measures that eventually grew into a company-wide initiative. The team contractually agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offset the balance during negotiations with sponsor Castrol.