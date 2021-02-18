UTSA looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

Sports

UTSA (12-9, 8-6) vs. Charlotte (9-11, 5-7)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA looks for its fifth straight conference win against Charlotte. UTSA’s last CUSA loss came against the UTEP Miners 69-51 on Jan. 30. Charlotte has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jahmir Young, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to account for 71 percent of Charlotte’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UTSA, Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all UTSA scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jackson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 26 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The 49ers are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Roadrunners are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 12-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Roadrunners have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has an assist on 33 of 63 field goals (52.4 percent) across its previous three games while UTSA has assists on 56 of 99 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGHENING UP: UTSA’s defense has forced 14.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17.3 takeaways over its last three games.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com