Wright State looks to extend streak vs NKU

Wright State (17-4, 15-3) vs. Northern Kentucky (12-9, 10-6)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its 10th straight conference win against Northern Kentucky. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 66-64 on Jan. 15. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 71-66 win in Green Bay over Green Bay in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner has averaged 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Marques Warrick has put up 15.3 points. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 16.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 16 points and 7.2 rebounds.NIFTY FAULKNER: Faulkner has connected on 26.4 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Norse are 7-9 when they record more than nine turnovers. The Wright State defense has forced 12.1 turnovers per game in Horizon play and 12 per game over its last five.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Wright State’s Holden has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 29.7 percent of them, and is 3 for 8 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Norse have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com