Colorado looks to sweep Oregon State

Colorado (16-7, 11-6) vs. Oregon State (11-10, 8-8)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado goes for the season sweep over Oregon State after winning the previous matchup in Boulder. The teams last played on Feb. 8, when the Buffaloes outshot Oregon State from the field 55.8 percent to 32.7 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a 29-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Beavers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: McKinley Wright IV has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Oregon State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 65.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beavers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Oregon State has an assist on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its past three outings while Colorado has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado as a collective unit has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.

