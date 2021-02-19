Miami looks to end streak vs N. Illinois

Sports

Miami (8-9, 5-7) vs. Northern Illinois (2-12, 1-8)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to five games. Miami’s last MAC win came against the Western Michigan Broncos 65-56 on Jan. 30. Northern Illinois lost 81-76 to Akron in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Miami’s Dalonte Brown, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have collectively scored 39 percent of all RedHawks points this season, though that trio’s production has slipped to 29 percent over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The RedHawks have scored 75 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.8 per game they managed over four non-conference games.DOMINANT DALONTE: Brown has connected on 33.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Northern Illinois is 0-11 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

FLOOR SPACING: Miami’s Dae Dae Grant has attempted 98 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 10 of 24 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the nation. The Northern Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 304th among Division I teams).

