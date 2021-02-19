No. 4 Ohio State looks for home win vs No. 3 Michigan

Sports

No. 3 Michigan (15-1, 10-1) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (18-4, 12-4)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Ohio State looks for its fifth straight win over No. 3 Michigan at Value City Arena. The last victory for the Wolverines at Ohio State was a 70-60 win on Feb. 11, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.EFFICIENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 9 of 19 over his past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 340th among Division I teams).

