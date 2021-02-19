Penn, Drake host S. Illinois

Sports

Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-10) vs. Drake (21-2, 12-2)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Lance Jones and Southern Illinois will battle Roman Penn and Drake. The sophomore Jones is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games. Penn, a senior, is averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake’s Penn, Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LANCE: Jones has connected on 40.4 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Southern Illinois is 5-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 5-10 when the team falls shy of that mark. Drake is 21-0 when three or more players score double-digit points and 0-2 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 78.7 points per game.

