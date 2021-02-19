Sports

MLB-NEWS

Gardner stays with Yankees

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees are keeping outfielder Brett Gardner.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Gardner’s one-year package is worth $4 million and is pending a physical.

The 37-year-old Gardner has spent his first 13 major league seasons with the Yankees. He hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year after reaching career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019.

In other MLB news:

— Cubs outfielder Ian Happ won baseball’s final salary arbitration case this year and will get a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million. The 26-year-old Happ hit .258 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs over 198 at-bats last year. Teams finished with a 5-4 advantage in cases that went to a hearing.

— The Mets have made a late addition to their starting rotation, reaching agreement with Taijuan Walker on a two-year, $20 million contract. The 28-year-old right-hander was 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season for Seattle and Toronto.

— Former Mets infielder Todd Frazier has agreed to a minor league deal with the Pirates with an invitation to big league spring training. The 35-year-old Frazier split time with Texas and the Mets in 2020, hitting .236 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

— The Tigers have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with right-hander Wily Peralta. The 31-year-old Peralta hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City.

— Marlins top pitching prospect Edward Cabrera will be sidelined indefinitely with an inflamed nerve in his right biceps. Cabrera is with the Marlins at their spring training complex but isn’t throwing. Manager Don Mattingly says the Marlins believe Cabrera will be able to pitch “at some point this year.” .

— Former All-Star outfielder Johnny Damon has been arrested in central Florida. Court and jail records say Damon was charged with resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor offense.

— Indians manager Terry Francona recently underwent surgery for a staph infection in his toe and will be on crutches for several weeks in training camp. Francona said he’ll continue to need medication through the first week in March.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Panthers make cuts for cap room

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy in cost-cutting moves. The team will save about $11 million in cap space.

The Panthers are in the market for a quarterback and want to either re-sign or use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

The decision to release Boston comes after he signed a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason that included $8 million in guaranteed money.

In other NFL news:

— Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of Buffalo’s salary-cap constraints. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Milano is projected to be among the top linebackers available on the market, and the Bills are currently estimated to have only $3 million available under the salary cap.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA-NEWS

Fans allowed for all rounds of men’s NCAA tournament

UNDATED (AP) — A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend all rounds of next month’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indiana.

Venue capacity will be capped at 25% to allow for social distancing, a figure that will include all participants, essential staff and family of team members. All must be masked.

The NCAA earlier announced the entire tournament will be played in Indiana because of the pandemic, with the majority of the 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

In other NCAA news:

— The NCAA has granted Louisville’s request for its infractions case to be resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The IARP was created in the aftermath of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball. Louisville’s request comes after the NCAA stood by its allegations against the program, including a failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance by former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino.

PGA-GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Burns stays on top

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns has maintained the lead through two rounds of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as he seeks his first career PGA win.

Burns followed Thursday’s 7-under 64 with a 66 on Friday, putting him five strokes ahead of Dustin Johnson, Tyler McCumber, Jason Kokrak and Joaquin Niemann.

It’s the third tournament Burns has led at the midway point this season. In both cases, he finished in a tie for seventh.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) is in the mix for the third straight week as he seeks his first tournament victory since the 2017 British Open.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Osaka and Brady meet in women’s final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka will attempt to win her fourth Grand Slam singles title and her second at the Australian Open when she plays American Jennifer Brady in Saturday’s women’s final.

The third-seeded Osaka overpowered Serena Williams in the semifinals and is on a 20-match winning streak. Brady pushed Osaka to three sets before losing to her in the U.S. Open semifinals last year.

OLYMPICS-RUSSIAN IDENTITY BAN

Russia’s new team name, flag agreed on for next 2 Olympic Games

GENEVA (AP) — With Russia’s name banned from the next two Olympics, the country’s team and athletes will be officially branded as “ROC,” an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee said the name has been agreed on by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused the country of running a state-backed doping program.

Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem were banned from this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.