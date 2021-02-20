Quinnipiac looks for home win vs Rider

Sports

Rider (4-12, 4-9) vs. Quinnipiac (7-9, 5-7)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks for its fourth straight win over Rider at People’s United Center. The last victory for the Broncs at Quinnipiac was a 74-59 win on Feb. 4, 2018.

STEPPING UP: Quinnipiac’s Jacob Rigoni has averaged 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while Tymu Chenery has put up 10.8 points. For the Broncs, Dwight Murray Jr. has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson has put up 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Murray has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Rider field goals over the last five games. Murray has 38 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bobcats are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Broncs are 0-10 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Quinnipiac has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Rider has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Quinnipiac defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.8 percent, the eighth-lowest mark in Division I. Rider has allowed opponents to shoot 46.5 percent through 16 games (ranking the Broncs 299th).

