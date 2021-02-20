Tarleton St. looks to sweep Dixie St.

Sports

Tarleton St. (7-8, 2-5) vs. Dixie St. (7-11, 3-8)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. seeks revenge on Tarleton St. after dropping the first matchup in St. George. The teams last played on Feb. 19, when the Texans shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Dixie St.’s shooters to just 30.4 percent on the way to the 18-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Dixie St.’s Cameron Gooden has averaged 13.3 points while Hunter Schofield has put up 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Texans, Montre’ Gipson has averaged 14.9 points and four rebounds while Konstantin Dotsenko has put up 11.7 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Texans have allowed just 69.1 points per game to WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 78.7 per game they gave up over three non-conference games.MIGHTY MONTRE’: Gipson has connected on 54.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Texans are 0-7 when they allow 69 or more points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 69 points. The Trailblazers are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trailblazers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Texans. Dixie St. has an assist on 56 of 73 field goals (76.7 percent) over its past three contests while Tarleton St. has assists on 67 of 111 field goals (60.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Tarleton St. defense has held opponents to just 62.9 points per game, the 23rd-lowest in Division I. Dixie St. has allowed an average of 78.4 points through 18 games (ranked 293rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com