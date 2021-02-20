Sports

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Tide nears conference crown

UNDATED (AP) — Eighth-ranked Alabama is on the verge of clinching at least a share of its first SEC regular-season title in 19 years.

Jaden Shackleford scored a season-high 27 points as the Crimson Tide downed Vanderbilt, 82-78. Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with two seconds left to help Alabama quell the upset bid. Quinerly finished with 15 points for the Tide, who made just 10 of 39 3-point attempts and still improved to 13-5 overall.

The Tide are 13-1 and one win away from clinching the conference crown.

In Saturday’s other top-25 men’s finals

— Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-mee) recorded his second triple-double of the season and Kofi (KOH’-fee) Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes as fifth-ranked Illinois coasted to a 94-62 rout of Minnesota. Dosunmu delivered 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, three games after becoming just the third Illini player to post a triple-double.

— Austin Reaves scored 20 points and ninth-ranked Oklahoma coughed up a 21-point, first-half lead before earning a wild 66-56 victory over Iowa State. The Cyclones took a 46-45 lead on Tre Jackson’s 3-pointer with 11:29 remaining, but the Sooners responded with a 16-4 run to grab the lead for good.

— Collin Gillespie finished with 20 points and 10th-ranked Villanova allowed just 30% shooting in the second half of a win against UConn, 68-60. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova, which was playing first the first time since a poor defensive effort in a loss at Creighton last Saturday.

— Sean McNeil and No. 13 West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off No. 12 Texas, 84-82. McNeil scored all 16 of his points in the second half, but he also committed two turnovers in the final 11 seconds to help the Longhorns stay in the game.

— Southern California’s seven-game winning streak is over after James Akinjo scored 20 points in Arizona’s 81-72 decision over the Pac-12 leaders. Jordan Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 16 points and a career-high 15 boards to help Sean Miller get his 300th victory as the Wildcats’ head coach.

— Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds in helping No. 16 Florida State pick up its third win in a row, 79-72 versus Pittsburgh. Malik Moore contributed 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the 13-3 Seminoles, who led for over 35 minutes of the game but never by more than 11 points.

— Isaiah Jackson provided 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight win, using an early 15-0 run to top No. 19 Tennessee, 70-55. Davion Mintz was accurate from the perimeter, hitting all five of his 3-point shots in the first half and finishing with 15 points.

— Dru Smith furnished 17 and Mark Smith 13 as No. 20 Missouri dumped South Carolina, 93-78 to end a three-game losing streak. The Smiths fueled a 25-12 run that helped the Tigers build a 19-point lead in the opening half.

— Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left and David McCormack scored 17 points to guide 23rd-rated Kansas past No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-61. Ochai Agbaji (OH’-chay ahg-BAH’-zhee) had 14 points and Jalen Wilson added 11 as the Jayhawks dealt the Red Raiders their second straight loss.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Wings surprise Cats

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers will lose the NHL’s Central Division lead if the Carolina Hurricanes knock off Tampa Bay tonight.

The Red Wings bounced back from Friday’s 7-2 loss to the Panthers by winning 2-1 at Florida. The Wings trailed 1-0 until Mathias Brome (BROH’-may) and Patrik Nemeth scored in the second period. It was Brome’s first NHL goal.

Jonathan Bernier (BURN’-yay) stopped 38 shots and was perfect after Alex Wennberg beat him on a power play 14:43 into the game.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Alexis Lafreniere (lah-FREHN’-yehr) ended an eight-game goal drought by providing the eventual game-winner in the Rangers’ second consecutive win, 4-1 at Washington. Lafreniere made it 2-0 late in the second period, 59 seconds before Ryan Strome (strohm) padded New York’s lead.

— Sam Reinhart scored twice and the Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Devils. Defensemen Colin Miller also tallied and Linus (LEE’-nuhs) Ullmark made 25 saves in Buffalo’s first victory since Jan. 30 against New Jersey.

— The outdoor game between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at Lake Tahoe had to be stopped after the first period due to bright sun and temperatures that hovered around freezing and led to poor ice conditions. Players and officials were repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice, prompting the league to delay the start of the second period until 9pm Pacific Time. The NHL also announced that Sunday’s game between Boston and Philadelphia at Tahoe will be moved back by more than five hours.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Osaka beats Brady to claim 4th Slam trophy

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka has won her fourth Grand Slam trophy by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.

Tonight, Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) will play Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in the men’s final.. No. 1-ranked Djokovic is aiming to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title overall. He is 8-0 in finals at Melbourne Park and is trying to close the gap with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Slam trophies won by a man. They each have 20.

Medvedev is in his second major final. He lost to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open. Medvedev is on a 20-match winning streak that includes 12 wins against Top 10 opponents.

PGA-GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Wind wreaks havoc at Riviera, delays Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The third round of the Genesis Invitational has resumed after a four-hour delay from high wind.

The wind was strong enough to move golf balls around and off the green. And when it toppled a piece of communications equipment, that was enough for officials to get everyone off the golf course.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Indians ace Bieber reports to camp after COVID-19 bout

UNDATED (AP) — American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber has reported to training camp in Arizona with the Cleveland Indians after recovering from COVID-19.

The right-hander took part in drills Saturday. The Indians will hold their first full-squad workout in Goodyear, Arizona, on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Bieber was baseball’s best pitcher during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, earning pitching’s Triple Crown by pacing the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

In other developments related to the pandemic:

— The Columbus Blue Jackets have received permission from state authorities to allow a limited number of fans at games starting next week. Nearly 2,000 fans — 10% of Nationwide Arena’s capacity — may attend the last 16 home games, beginning March 2 against Detroit.

— North Carolina has found another nonconference schedule addition. The school announced that the Tar Heels will host Marquette on Wednesday, which comes after they had a fourth game postponed in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

SKI-WORLD CHAMPIONSHPS

Shiffrin dethroned in slalom but takes home four medals

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has been dethroned as the four-time defending champion in slalom, winning bronze Saturday after also medaling in her previous three events at the world championships.

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger won the event, ending Shiffrin’s streak of four straight world titles in the discipline. Liensberger posted the fastest time in both runs to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by one second.