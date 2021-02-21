Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Dickinson’s 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87.

Michigan led by nine with 23 seconds left, but a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds left in the game. A couple of foul shots by Brooks sealed it. Washington had a career-high 30 points and E.J. Liddell had 23 to go along with 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

In other men’s top 25 action:

— Quentin Grimes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Houston used a big first half to roll past Cincinnati 90-52. Tramon Mark scored 12 points, DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five rebounds, and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston. The Cougars shot 47% and hit 19 of 21 from the free throw line. The Cougars forced Cincinnati into 13 turnovers, which Houston converted into 22 points. The margin of victory was the largest for either team in the series.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has won his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title, beating Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in three sets.

Djokovic used superb serving, his usual relentless returning and baseline excellence to grab 11 of 13 games in one stretch and beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.

It’s the third consecutive Australian Open trophy for the No. 1-seeded Djokovic. The 33-year-old from Serbia has won six of the last 10 major tournaments overall and his total of 18 Slams moves him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The No. 4-seeded Medvedev was appearing in his second Grand Slam final. He was the runner-up to Nadal at the 2019 U.S.

PGA-GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Burns survives toughest weekend at Riviera to lead by 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns made two big par putts Sunday morning in the Genesis Invitational to finish a 3-over 74 for a two-shot lead on what turned out to be the toughest weekend round at Riviera since the PGA Tour started keeping such records.

Burns had a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

The third round had to be completed ahead of the final round because of wind so strong it halted play Saturday for four hours and made Riviera, a tough test in normal weather, feel like a U.S. Open.

The average score was 73.34, the highest ever for a third or fourth round at Riviera. Fitzpatrick was among only three players who managed to break 70. His 69 matched the low score, and it included a bogey on the final hole.

Burns was at 9-under 204.

NHL-OUTDOOR GAME-ICE CONDITIONS

Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The start of Sunday’s outdoor NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers has been pushed back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that caused problems for the weekend’s first game at Lake Tahoe.

The setting was spectacular for Saturday’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to a more than eight-hour delay. Bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing made the ice slushy, causing players and officials to fall repeatedly. The game was halted between the first and second periods and didn’t resume until 8 hours and 7 minutes later, with the Avalanche leading 1-0. Colorado eventually won the game 3-2.

Sunday’s game at will now start at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. It had originally been scheduled for a noon local start and then was moved back to 11 a.m. earlier in the week because of the forecast. The game has also been moved from NBC to NBCSN, with the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals game previously scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern moved to 2 p.m. EST.

MLB-NEWS

Strasburg says surgery relieved numbness in his hand

UNDATED (AP) — Stephen Strasburg says the nerve issue in his wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball.

The Washington Nationals ace says the numbness would go from his thumb to his whole hand. The problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery he had in August.

The 32-year-old right-hander spoke to reporters Sunday for the first time since before he was shut down in August.

Strasburg began preparing for this season much earlier than he usually does, starting by doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. He says he wanted to give himself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One. As a result, the 2019 World Series MVP says he feels like he’s farther along than he has been in years past.

In other MLB news:

— Colorado Rockies veteran outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out for a second straight season. Desmond announced Sunday on his Instagram account that his desire to be with his family is greater than his desire to play baseball “under these circumstances.” He added “for now” in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return. He said he is going to train and “watch how things unfold.” The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016. He is scheduled to make $8 million this season. Colorado has a $15 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.

— Right-hander Aaron Sanchez has finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants to give the club another experienced starter. The Giants say Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

— Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) has started the process of talking to teammates about his domestic violence suspension that’s kept him off the mound since September 2019. Germán was 18-4 in 2019 when he was put on administrative leave while Major League Baseball investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. In a statement, the 28-year-old said he wanted to talk directly with his teammates individually and as a group before speaking to the media and fans.