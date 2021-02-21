Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Dickinson’s 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87.

Michigan led by nine with 23 seconds left, but a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds left in the game. A couple of foul shots by Brooks sealed it. Washington had a career-high 30 points and E.J. Liddell had 23 to go along with 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

In other men’s top 25 action:

— Quentin Grimes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Houston used a big first half to roll past Cincinnati 90-52. Tramon Mark scored 12 points, DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five rebounds, and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston. The Cougars shot 47% and hit 19 of 21 from the free throw line. The Cougars forced Cincinnati into 13 turnovers, which Houston converted into 22 points. The margin of victory was the largest for either team in the series.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has won his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title, beating Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in three sets.

Djokovic used superb serving, his usual relentless returning and baseline excellence to grab 11 of 13 games in one stretch and beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.

It’s the third consecutive Australian Open trophy for the No. 1-seeded Djokovic. The 33-year-old Serbian has won six of the last 10 major tournaments overall and his total of 18 Slams moves him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

PGA-GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Finau, Homa in sudden-death playoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Finau and Max Homa are now facing off in a sudden-death playoff in the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational. They finished regulation at 12-under 272 at Riviera Country Club.

NHL-SCHEDULE

T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Devils

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3. John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin scored the winner on a power play and Craig Anderson made 22 saves for Washington in his first NHL start since March 2020.

The Devils went up 2-0 on goals by Andreas Johnsson and 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes before blowing the lead. New Jersey goalie Aaron Dell was impressive in his first NHL action in almost a year and finished with 37 saves.

NHL-OUTDOOR GAME-ICE CONDITIONS

Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The start of Sunday’s outdoor NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers has been pushed back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that caused problems for the weekend’s first game at Lake Tahoe.

Today’s game was pushed back by more than five hours and will now start at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. It had originally been scheduled for a noon local start and then was moved back to 11 a.m. earlier in the week because of the forecast. The game has also been moved from NBC to NBCSN.

MLB-NEWS

Strasburg says surgery relieved numbness in his hand

UNDATED (AP) — Stephen Strasburg says the nerve issue in his wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball.

The Washington Nationals ace says the numbness would go from his thumb to his whole hand. The problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery he had in August.

Strasburg began preparing for this season much earlier than he usually does, starting by doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January. As a result, the 2019 World Series MVP says he feels like he’s farther along than he has been in years past.

In other MLB news:

— Colorado Rockies veteran outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out “for now” for a second straight season. Desmond cites his desire to be with his family is greater than his desire to play baseball “under these circumstances.” The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016. He is scheduled to make $8 million this season. Colorado has a $15 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.

— Injury plagued right-hander Aaron Sanchez has finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants to give the club another experienced starter. The Giants say Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started.

— Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) has started the process of talking to teammates about his domestic violence suspension that’s kept him off the mound since September 2019. Germán was 18-4 in 2019 when he was put on administrative leave while Major League Baseball investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. In a statement, the 28-year-old said he wanted to talk directly with his teammates individually and as a group before speaking to the media and fans.

— The appetite to sit in the sun and watch Major League Baseball spring training is still strong. The Arizona Diamondbacks sold out their entire spring allotment of tickets in less than 24 hours after they went on sale to the public. Approximately 2,200 tickets were sold for all 14 of the team’s home games, with fans spread throughout the park in pods of two, four or six seats. Spring training facilities across Arizona and Florida have been making decisions about how many fans are allowed to attend games.